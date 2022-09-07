U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

IIROC Trade Resumption - LUX

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

CSE Symbol: LUX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

