IIROC Trade Resumption - LUXX

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

CSE Symbol: LUXX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/02/c2336.html

