IIROC Trade Resumption - MGW

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

CSE Symbol: MGW

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

