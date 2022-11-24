IIROC Trade Resumption - MICH.X (FORMERLY: MICH)
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Mich Resources Ltd. (FORMERLY: Mich Resources Ltd.)
CSE Symbol: MICH.X (FORMERLY: MICH)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 11/25/22
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c9169.html