U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.96
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +9.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    +0.16 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2114
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6300
    -0.9430 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,561.09
    +46.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.96
    +4.38 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.60
    +1.36 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - MICH.X (FORMERLY: MICH)

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Mich Resources Ltd. (FORMERLY:  Mich Resources Ltd.)

CSE Symbol: MICH.X (FORMERLY:  MICH)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 11/25/22

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c9169.html

Recommended Stories