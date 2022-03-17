U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,396.99
    +39.13 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,333.96
    +270.86 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,561.68
    +125.13 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.43
    +25.71 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.24
    +7.20 (+7.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.60
    +35.40 (+1.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.84 (+3.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1133
    +0.0098 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1670
    -0.0210 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4280
    -0.3300 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,779.64
    +301.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.10
    -1.17 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

IIROC Trade Resumption - MOZ

·1 min read
In this article:
  • MOZ

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Marathon Gold Corporation

TSX Symbol: MOZ

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c6736.html

