IIROC Trade Resumption - MPXI

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: MPX International Corporation

CSE Symbol: MPXI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/01/c9075.html

