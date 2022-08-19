IIROC Trade Resumption - MYCO
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- MYCOF
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.
NEO Exchange Symbol: MYCO
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 12:30 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/19/c9235.html