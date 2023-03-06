/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/
In the news release, IIROC Trade Resumption - NB, issued 06-Mar-2023 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the resumption time has been updated. The resumption time should be '1:45 PM' and not '1:10 PM' as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
IIROC Trade Resumption - NB
TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: NioCorp Developments Ltd.
TSX Symbol: NB
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 1:45 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
