/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

·1 min read

In the news release, IIROC Trade Resumption - NB, issued 06-Mar-2023 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the resumption time has been updated. The resumption time should be '1:45 PM' and not '1:10 PM' as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

IIROC Trade Resumption - NB

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: NioCorp Developments Ltd.

TSX Symbol: NB

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:45 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c8307.html

