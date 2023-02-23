U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

IIROC Trade Resumption - NIF.UN

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Noranda Income Fund

TSX Symbol: NIF.UN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/23/c1154.html

