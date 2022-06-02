U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.73
    +57.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,082.68
    +269.45 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,283.95
    +289.49 (+2.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.71
    +38.89 (+2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.67
    +1.41 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.20
    +22.50 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.36 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0093 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9200
    -0.0110 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2584
    +0.0097 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8230
    -0.3110 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,191.51
    +17.56 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.60
    +8.97 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - NIRV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NIRV.CN

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

CSE Symbol: NIRV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/02/c9971.html

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Stock Rises as Delta Could Hand the Plane Maker Another Win

    Delta (ticker: DAL) CEO Edward Bastian spoke at a Bernstein investor conference Wednesday and was asked if there was a place for the MAX in Delta’s fleet. Boeing (BA) didn’t respond to a request for comment about Delta negotiations. Boeing stock seems to be reacting positively to the Delta news.

  • Microsoft stock slips after tech giant lowers earnings outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Microsoft stock is down today.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Alphabet Shareholders Approve 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

    While stock splits tend to ramp up investor excitement, there are plenty of other reasons to buy shares in the Google parent.

  • Microsoft stock dips, Tesla stock rises, OPEC+ increases oil output targets

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Popped on Thursday

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took a turn for the worse Thursday morning, falling 2.3% in the first five minutes after the market opened. A car emerges from Nio's Power Swap battery-swapping station. The 7,000-plus cars sold in a month is better than Nio's performance a year ago, and better than April, but it doesn't hold a candle to what Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is capable of producing at its Shanghai Gigafactory: as many as 2,600 cars a day at peak capacity.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Kraft Heinz Company ( NASDAQ:KHC ). The company's stock...

  • Biden administration to cancel $5.8 billion in single largest student loan forgiveness effort ever

    560,000 borrowers who attended Corinthian Colleges will have their student loan debt wiped out.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • Jim Cramer Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we take a look at 10 stocks that received bullish comments from Jim Cramer recently. You can skip the discussion on Jim Cramer’s history and investment philosophy and go directly go to Jim Cramer Loves These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is the man behind CNBC Investing Club and the host of CNBC […]

  • Here's Why UiPath Stock Soared Today

    This far outpaced its previous revenue guidance of $223 million to $225 million. Ironically, the analyst community is lowering its price targets for UiPath stock today. According to The Fly, Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne lowered his price target by almost 18% to $23 per share, cautioning investors "as the macro environment weighs on fundamentals."

  • Goldman’s Waldron Warns of Unprecedented Economic Shocks, Echoing Dimon

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive echoed Jamie Dimon’s pessimistic tone, warning of tougher times ahead amid a string of shocks rattling the global economy. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as D

  • Does This News From Switzerland Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    When coronavirus vaccines first hit the market, countries couldn't get enough of them to meet demand. Vaccine doses from leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer are readily available. Switzerland said late last month that it was set to destroy about 600,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine because they have expired.

  • 3 fresh signs a treacherous stock market lurks

    The warning signs on the stock market's next move are piling up.

  • Amazon Splits Its Stock Next Week. Who’s Next, and Why It Matters.

    Some of a flurry of recently announced splits are nearing completion, with potential consequences for the Dow industrials.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft, which pay a lot but don’t yield so much.

  • 2 of the Nasdaq's Best Long-Term Buys Right Now

    The Nasdaq is falling and in bear market territory. Many growth stocks on the Nasdaq were trading at inflated premiums for far too long, and a correction was likely overdue. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) both have promising futures beyond just this year and the next.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 2 Stocks to Avoid Right Now

    It's more important than ever to make highly selective investment decisions with a struggling stock market, challenging economic issues, and dangerous geopolitical tensions. Inovio Pharmaceuticals encountered a series of headwinds in its quest to market its experimental coronavirus vaccine, INO-4800. Recently, the company discontinued a phase 3 clinical study for this candidate.

  • GameStop reports net earnings loss, hints at NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for GameStop as well as details surrounding the electronic retail company’s NFT marketplace launch.

  • Why Upstart Plunged 33% in May

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial intelligence-based lending platform, plummeted 33% in May, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart stock has been volatile over the past few months, Reaching $400 in October before touching down at only $25 last week. First, due to inflation and rising interest rates, it faced unexpected factors and had trouble with its pricing algorithms.