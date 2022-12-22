U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,767.40
    -111.04 (-2.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,608.67
    -767.81 (-2.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,319.21
    -390.16 (-3.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,728.82
    -48.12 (-2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.40
    -0.89 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.60
    -29.80 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.58 (-2.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6690
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4200
    +0.0960 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,615.15
    -198.33 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.74
    -5.45 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

IIROC Trade Resumption - NOVA

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

CSE Symbol: NOVA

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c3016.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Investors Have New Concerns Today

    Tesla shares haven't hit this level since late October 2020. The potential for demand destruction -- be it for EVs in general or due to mounting competition -- is a top fear for Tesla investors. The timing coincides with a recent announcement by the U.S. Treasury Department related to discounts being offered for EV purchases through the Inflation Reduction Act beginning at the start of 2023.

  • Amazon Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Here's Why It Could Go Even Lower.

    Not long ago, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) looked unstoppable. A year later, that momentum has vanished, and Amazon is in disarray. Excluding Amazon Web Services, the tech giant has lost more than $8 billion through the first three quarters of the year.

  • Why Micron Melted Down and Intel, AMD, and Nvidia Followed

    Thursday is looking like a miserable day to own semiconductor stocks. Last night, after close of trading, computer memory-maker Micron (NASDAQ: MU) reported a fiscal Q1 2023 loss four times bigger than expected, and added that it also missed on sales. Instead of Wall Street's expected $0.01-per-share loss, Micron lost $0.04 per share in the quarter.

  • The IRS says its 87,000 new hires could help collect as much as $1 trillion by forcing rich tax cheats to pay up — but will more 'fire-breathing dragons' really do the trick?

    And Biden has set his sights on the top 1%.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • Tesla Offers $7,500 Discount in Rare Move to Lift Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is offering US consumers $7,500 to take delivery of its two highest-volume models before year-end, adding to indications the carmaker is struggling with demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla

  • Is There Any Hope for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has brought investors extreme gains and extreme losses in just a few years. Since, Novavax shares have made their way progressively back down to earth. Meanwhile, due to a late commercial start, Novavax's vaccine sales have disappointed.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND PLANNED ACQUISITION OF AN eFTG PROGRAM IN NAMIBIA

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) provides an operational update including the planned acquisition of the first Enhanced Full Tensor Gravity ("eFTG") survey conducted in Namibia.

  • Dow Jones Dives After GDP, Jobless Data; CarMax Plunges On 'Vehicle Affordability Issues'

    The Dow Jones dived more than 400 points Thursday after first-time jobless claims and GDP. CarMax plunged on "vehicle affordability issues."

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Because of that, these energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) look like ideal options for investors seeking lucrative passive income streams. Energy Transfer currently offers investors a 9% yield. Put another way, a $1,000 investment in Energy Transfer could generate $90 of annual passive income.

  • Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s Investment Chief, Dies at 63

    (Bloomberg) -- Scott Minerd, the Guggenheim Partners chief investment officer who was regarded as one of the bond kings of the past decades, has died. He was 63.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMinerd die

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    Most investors won't build life-changing wealth from the stock market overnight, but when you're investing in wonderful stocks for many years at a time, you don't need to hit a one-time jackpot to build and sustain meaningful returns. Here are four different stocks, each on a unique growth trajectory, that have the potential to multiply a $100,000 investment by at least 5 times in the years ahead. E-commerce spend will account for 31% of all retail transactions in the U.S. alone by 2026, compared to its current share of 23%, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • United Makes a Claim American and Delta May Have an Issue With

    United Airlines has been aggressively expanding its reach. The airline recently ordered 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts, which it has deemed the "largest wide body order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history." The Boeing order is set to include a mix of 787-8, -9, and -10 variants, and United Airlines will choose between the three options as each unit goes into production.

  • Is Altria About to Dump Cronos? Here's What It Could Mean for the Stock

    The tobacco giant is abandoning warrants it held in the marijuana company and may dump some of its stock.

  • 6 reasons why Apple stock will rebound in 2023: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down a Citi analyst’s bullish take on Apple.

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Try This Govt-Backed Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow falls over 650 points after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper

    U.S. stocks traded sharply lower in midday trade on Thursday, erasing gains from their biggest rally in three weeks.

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • My 2 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    If you're looking for some oversold stocks to take advantage of in the market sell-off, keep reading to see my two favorite picks right now. In a little more than a decade, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has turned the travel industry on its head, making a stay in someone's home a viable option anywhere in the world. The home-sharing leader now has more than six million listings on its platform and has spawned a new industry in travel that includes competitors like Expedia's Vrbo, Vacasa, Tripadvisor's FlipKey, and Hipcamp, while legacy online travel companies like Booking Holdings have invested in making "alternative accommodations" like apartments widely available on their platforms.