IIROC Trade Resumption - NPRA

·1 min read
  • NPRFF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Nepra Foods Inc.

CSE Symbol: NPRA

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 3:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c6397.html

