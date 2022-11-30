U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,970.75
    +8.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,886.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,573.50
    +48.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.80
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.69
    +2.49 (+3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    +13.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    +0.57 (+2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0376
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7310
    -0.0170 (-0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    -0.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2001
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1230
    +0.4890 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,825.93
    +372.88 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.33
    +10.61 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.95
    +62.95 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - NUMI

·1 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Numinus Wellness Inc.

TSX Symbol: NUMI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c1797.html

Recommended Stories