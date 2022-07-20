U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

IIROC Trade Resumption - POM

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Polymet Mining Corp.

TSX Symbol: POM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/20/c1682.html

