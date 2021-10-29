U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

IIROC Trade Resumption - PRR

·1 min read
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

CSE Symbol: PRR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/29/c0927.html

