IIROC Trade Resumption - PRR

As of yesterday's close, shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) are down nearly 11% so far this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The provider of payments and financial services technology reported third-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, but included the announcement that it had lost a major customer that impacted North American processing volumes by 500 basis points in the quarter. Fiserv's stock suffered its worst single-day loss since the start of the pandemic, losing 9% on the day. On a per-share basis, adjusted profits of $1.47 were up from the $1.20 per share Fiserv posted last year, and beat by $0.02 the earnings analysts were looking for.