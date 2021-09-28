U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.25
    -35.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,598.00
    -145.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,966.25
    -228.50 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.70
    -7.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.87
    +0.42 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.50
    -17.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.45 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1680
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0570 (+3.84%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    +2.94 (+16.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    -0.0170 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5920
    +0.6140 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,036.34
    -1,473.91 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.61
    -56.91 (-5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.86
    -0.54 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - PRV.UN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

TSX Symbol: PRV.UN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c4860.html

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Here's What You Missed in BlackBerry's Earnings Report

    The market welcomed BlackBerry's (NYSE: BB) better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results, as evidenced by the 10.88% surge in the stock price following the news. More worrying, revenue from the company's cybersecurity segment stayed flat year over year at $120 million.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Techs Tumble As Oil Prices, Yields Keep Running; Pelosi Makes Key Infrastructure Decision

    Futures fell as Treasury yields and oil prices keep rising. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a key move on infrastructure.

  • Micron Earnings Are Coming. Can They Fix the Stock?

    The stock has barely moved this year, giving investors little reason to get excited about the memory maker. But that might change Tuesday.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to start tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lo

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Ford Just Went All-In on EVs. It Will Have a Megacampus to Compete With Tesla’s Gigafactories.

    Ford is building giant complexes in Tennessee and Kentucky to build electric- vehicle batteries, assemble EVs, create U.S. jobs, and, of course, compete with Tesla.

  • Bitcoin could rise 10 times in price but I just don’t care, says JPMorgan CEO

    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that Bitcoin may rise 10 times in price in the next five years. The long-term Bitcoin critic also warned that it would be foolhardy to borrow money to buy Bitcoin.

  • Chinese bankers swoop in on own shares on the cheap as Evergrande's debt crisis rattles market, drives valuations lower

    Major shareholders and senior executives of several Chinese banks have been on a buying spree, picking up the shares of their own organisations on the cheap, after China Evergrande Group's debt crisis rattled capital markets and drove down valuations. At least six listed commercial lenders, including Ping An Bank and Bank of Shanghai have announced plans to buy back their own stocks this month, when financial markets were roiled by concerns of exposure to Evergrande. China Zheshang Bank, a natio

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Monday’s meme-stock action was all about renewable energy and faded smiles

    In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.