IIROC Trade Resumption - QTRH

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Quarterhill Inc.

TSX Symbol: QTRH

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 2:45 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/04/c1381.html

