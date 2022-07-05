IIROC Trade Resumption - RGLD
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- RGLD.CN
VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Red Lake Gold Inc.
CSE Symbol: RGLD
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c5127.html