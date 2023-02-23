U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.00
    -9.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.12
    -145.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,471.42
    -35.65 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.87
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.34
    +1.39 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.70
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    -0.36 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9100
    -0.0130 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2005
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8060
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,836.59
    +19.68 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.85
    -13.29 (-2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - RIV

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: RIV Capital Inc.

CSE Symbol: RIV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/23/c1789.html

Recommended Stories