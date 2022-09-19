U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,859.14
    -14.19 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,741.88
    -80.54 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,396.38
    -52.02 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.37
    +3.18 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.63
    -0.48 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.44
    +0.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4710
    +0.0230 (+0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1402
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2890
    +0.3830 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.28
    -674.96 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.20
    +10.37 (+2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - RWB

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

CSE Symbol: RWB

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/19/c3798.html

Recommended Stories