IIROC Trade Resumption - SHP
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Shoal Point Energy Ltd.
CSE Symbol: SHP
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
