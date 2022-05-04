U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,162.60
    -12.88 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,121.23
    -7.56 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,417.05
    -146.71 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,877.85
    -21.01 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.90
    +3.49 (+3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.90
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.33 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9750
    +0.0150 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2492
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9610
    -0.1490 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,971.25
    +645.30 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.98
    +19.65 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.60
    -63.73 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - SLV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SLVDF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

CSE Symbol: SLV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/04/c9605.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Here's Why Amazon's Crash Will Make You Money

    The narrative around Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slowing sales growth in its retail business, in which online stores reported a 1% decline in revenue last quarter. It has fast-growing revenue coming from advertising, third-party seller services, Prime subscriptions, and cloud services. A quick glance at what these businesses are worth helps illustrate why Amazon is a solid investment at these low share prices.

  • 12 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best American stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022. The beginning of 2022 brought along something investors hadn’t witnessed since the early days of 2020: […]

  • 3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

    A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Shares of Teladoc were cut nearly in half last week after a brutal report, but Mr. Market seems to have seller's remorse.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.7m Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) investment now that the company has lost US$168m in value

    Insiders who bought US$1.7m worth of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc.'s ( NYSE:KD ) stock at an average buy price of US$17.06...

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • This Number Is Why PayPal Is Worth Buying Today

    Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have been getting clobbered over the past 10 months or so, falling more than 70% off all-time highs set in July 2021. While part of this has been due to the broad market sell-off all investors have seen lately, it was also because of a shift in strategy mentioned during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call in February. The company's fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings -- which were reported on April 27 -- showed the shift is having some preliminary success.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy After April's Thrashing

    Investors shouldn't let recent price activity discourage them from buying shares of these two businesses.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside.

  • Here’s Why You Must Consider Buying Datadog (DDOG) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Here’s What Makes Snowflake (SNOW) a Great Investment Pick

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • How to Buy Berkshire Hathaway for the Cost of a Penny Stock

    The stock market has been very volatile for the past six months or so, and many investors are uncertain about investing right now, given that all the major indexes are in negative territory year to date. Robinhood, a brokerage firm that caters to new, younger, and less affluent investors, has seen the number of active users drop significantly over the past few quarters. In times like this, large, stable companies with long-term track records of earnings through various market cycles are a good place to invest -- like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Why PayPal Fell by 24% in April

    The online payments company has revamped its digital wallet and expanded its range of payment options.