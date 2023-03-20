IIROC Trade Resumption - STX

MarketWatch

About 60% of migrating retirees are moving to less pricey places — and typically extracting $100,000 of home equity in the process. Retirees moving out of their primary residence on the West Coast (Washington, Oregon and California) are most likely to be able to maximize the home equity they built up, and then retire and relocate. Similarly, retirees in the Northeast (New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington DC) are also well positioned to come out of a home sale with cash in hand, the Vanguard report reveals.