U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,562.21
    +16.35 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,797.25
    -21.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,425.49
    +163.99 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,081.42
    -9.69 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.27
    +4.00 (+4.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.10
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0984
    -0.0064 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4280
    +0.0510 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3121
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8500
    +0.3600 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,107.30
    -244.35 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.84
    +0.58 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.32
    +21.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - SX

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SX

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

CSE Symbol: SX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c4066.html

Recommended Stories

  • Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Toy Story’ actor, dies at 93

    Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. As middle-class matron Estelle Costanza, Harris put a memorable stamp on her recurring role in the smash 1990s sitcom. Trading insults and absurdities with her on-screen husband, played by Jerry Stiller, Harris helped create a parental pair that would leave even a psychiatrist helpless to do anything but hope they’d move to Florida — as their son, played by Jason Alexander, fruitlessly encouraged them to do.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Rose 11.1% and Hit an All-Time High in March

    Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Class B stock gained roughly 11.1% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, its Class A shares climbed roughly 9.8% in the month. Following an 8.8% pullback in February, the S&P 500 index climbed roughly 3.6% in the month, and Berkshire stock benefited from the positive market momentum.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz halts stock buyback program

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz has halted the company's stock buyback program.

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Would You Consider Buying Union Pacific (UNP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Qualcomm, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is often considered a solid investment for long-term investors. It's a leading producer of application processors, integrated GPUs, and baseband modems for mobile devices, and its massive portfolio of wireless patents grants it a cut of every smartphone sold worldwide -- even those that don't use Qualcomm's chips. Over the past five years, Qualcomm's stock has risen roughly 160% and generated a total return of about 200% after factoring in reinvested dividends.

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaBoth companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector an

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...