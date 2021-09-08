U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,498.55
    -21.48 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,956.69
    -143.31 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,222.85
    -151.48 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.32
    -25.29 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    +0.91 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3550
    -0.0150 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3200
    +0.0610 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,131.58
    -863.88 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.55
    -15.92 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.33
    -48.04 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - TCL.A

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Transcontinental Inc.

TSX Symbol: TCL.A

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/08/c5089.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    With plenty of cash on the balance sheet, investors are wondering why the company is looking to raise more.

  • Bitcoin hovers around $46K, SEC threatens to sue Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.

  • Is NIO's $2 Billion Secondary Stock Offering Really Bearish?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) opened lower on Wednesday after the company said that it will sell up to $2 billion in new stock in an at-the-market secondary offering. As of 11:06 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down by about 6% from Tuesday's closing price. NIO has filed the necessary paperwork for the stock sale, and its new shares will be offered through several big investment banks, including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and the Hong Kong branch of China International Capital.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • 3 Discounted Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is practically in a class of his own when it comes to investing success. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders and delivered an average annual return for the company's shares of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gains of the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has seen his company's stock return nearly 3,400,000% since 1965.

  • Gamestop is set to report earnings today. Here's what to expect.

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what to expect from meme stock Gamestop ahead of the company reporting earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • Why stocks are likely to rise if Biden’s approval rating keeps falling

    Major U.S. stock market indices made all-time highs even as President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped below 50%. The stock market historically has performed the best when presidential approval ratings are below 50%. Biden’s approval rating fell below 50% on Aug. 16, according to the composite of polls constructed by FiveThirtyEight.com.

  • 4 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and semiconductor markets host many of those top stocks. All four markets will expand as companies and consumers move more data online: Cloud services will host that data, cybersecurity services will protect it, fintech services will leverage it to replace traditional banking services, and all that computing power will spark fresh demand for more powerful chips. Let's take a look at four of my favorite stocks from those four industries -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), Square (NYSE: SQ), and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) -- and why they're still excellent long-term investments.

  • GameStop earnings: What to expect

    GameStop (GME) will report quarterly results on Wednesday afternoon and Reddit traders are on watch.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Energy Stock Is Getting Even More Sustainable

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) recently made a big splash. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant agreed to acquire privately held Moda Midstream Operating for $3 billion in cash. The deal will advance its U.S. Gulf Coast expansion strategy while significantly boosting its cash flow.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.