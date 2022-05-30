U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.12
    +2.05 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2659
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5480
    +0.4630 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,695.10
    +1,472.61 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.13
    +42.63 (+6.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - UBQ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UBQ.CN

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Ubique Minerals Limited

CSE Symbol: UBQ

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:45 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c2846.html

Recommended Stories