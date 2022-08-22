U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,165.16
    -63.32 (-1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,299.23
    -407.51 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,480.07
    -225.14 (-1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.26
    -29.09 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.35
    -3.42 (-3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.90
    -17.00 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.38 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0069 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    +0.0020 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3600
    +0.4300 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,298.67
    -111.32 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.38
    -4.57 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.10
    -35.27 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - VLNS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VLNS

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: The Valens Company Inc.

TSX Symbol: VLNS

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/22/c2738.html

Recommended Stories