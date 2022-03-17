IIROC Trade Resumption - VOLT
VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Voltage Metals Corp. (Formerly Mansa Exploration Inc)
CSE Symbol: VOLT (Formerly MANS)
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 3/18/2022
