IIROC Trade Resumption - VPN

Interest rates on savings accounts are rising, but they’re still low. Indeed, the national average interest rate on a savings account is just 0.07%, though you can find plenty of online banks paying around 1% (you can see some of the savings accounts paying the highest rates here). A number of banks are now advertising higher rates on savings, but, of course, you need to understand the fine print (and often you’re better off just opting for one of the higher yield accounts paying about 1%).