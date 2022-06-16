IIROC Trade Resumption - VPN
VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: VPN Technologies Inc.
CSE Symbol: VPN
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
