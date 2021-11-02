U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,630.65
    +16.98 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,052.63
    +138.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,649.60
    +53.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,361.86
    +3.74 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.96
    -1.09 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.49 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1582
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0051 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9500
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,024.11
    +2,447.18 (+4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,546.02
    +46.86 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - VR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Victory Resources Corporation

CSE Symbol: VR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 11/03/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/02/c2966.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • 10 Best High Risk Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high risk stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Risk Stocks to Buy Right Now. Retail investors have poured billions of dollars into meme stocks this year as they scramble to […]

  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) sheds 7.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Activision Blizzard earnings beat expectations on bottom line, miss on Q4 outlook

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard’s third quarter earnings results.

  • Zillow Will End Its Homebuying Business

    Zillow Group said Tuesday it would shut down its homebuying and selling business. The announcement follows a previous pause in the purchase of new homes through the end of the year. “We’ve determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility,” Zillow CEO Rich Barton said.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Zillow to stop flipping homes for good as it stands to lose more than $550 million, will lay off a quarter of staff

    Zillow Group Inc. is calling it quits on the home-flipping business, while disclosing losses of more than $550 million on sales this year for which the company paid too much.

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again Today

    For the fourth day in a row, shares of semiconductors specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) marched higher Tuesday, rising 2.6% through 12:15 p.m. EDT as bad news about the global semiconductor shortage continues to be interpreted as good news for Nvidia. On Monday, contract semiconductors manufacturer GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) confirmed the results of its successful initial public offering, in which the company floated 55 million shares at an offer price of $47 per share. Although GlobalFoundries enjoyed no immediate "pop" from the offering (its shares actually closed the day down $0.20), those shares have since perked back up and are now trading about $56 a share.

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Starting to Look Pricey if Forecasts don't begin to Rise

    NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has been on a tear over the last few weeks. The stock price has risen 30% since the minor correction at the end of September, compared to the S&P500’s 7.6% gain and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector which has gained just 10%. These gains come on top of 1,000% of gains over the last five years.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 4.7% Today

    Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 4.7% in trading on Tuesday after getting weak reports from Wall Street. Two analyst reports are hurting DraftKings today. The first is from Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen, who restarted coverage on the stock with an equal-weight rating and a price target of $53 per share.

  • Zillow Shuts Home-Flipping Business After Racking Up Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is pulling the plug on its tech-powered home-flipping operation after deciding that its pricing algorithms weren’t accurate enough to build a stable business. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Wash

  • Why Nio Stock Soared Today

    After a muted start to the week, electric-vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) popped 4% Tuesday morning as investors tried to look beyond the dismal headlines that hit the stock momentarily on Monday and weighed in on the long-term prospects of the popular EV manufacturer. Investors in Nio were taken by surprise Monday when the China-based EV manufacturer reported a sharp decline in its delivery numbers for October even as arch rivals continued to race ahead. XPeng's (NYSE: XPEV) October deliveries, for example, more than tripled to 10,138 vehicles.

  • Vertex Stock Pops As This One Key Driver Leads To A Beat-And-Raise

    Vertex reported strong sales of Trikafta, its triple-pill for cystic fibrosis, leading VRTX stock to pop late Tuesday.

  • Plug Power Has Yet to Reach Our Price Objective

    In our review of Plug Power on October 13, we included a daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG which showed a $40.77 price target. I wrote that "We continue to recommend the long side of PLUG. Continue to buy strength above $30 risking to $25.