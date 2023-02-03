U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.67
    -15.55 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.24
    -2.64 (-3.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.80
    -53.00 (-2.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -1.25 (-5.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0803
    -0.0108 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1800
    +2.5760 (+2.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,368.10
    -408.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.35
    -1.51 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - WFC

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Wall Financial Corporation

TSX Symbol: WFC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 15:30 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/03/c0919.html

