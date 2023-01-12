IIROC Trade Resumption - WNDR
TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: WonderFi Technologies Inc.
TSX Symbol: WNDR
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 3:15 PM
