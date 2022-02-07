IIROC Trade Resumption - XRA

TipRanks

According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy