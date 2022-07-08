IIROC Trade Resumption - ZAIR

MarketWatch

Question: What is an appropriate wealth management rate? Answer: In the financial industry, there are many different types of fee structures, which means fees are not standard across all financial advisers. “A financial adviser who charges based on assets under management usually charges around a 1% fee yearly, however, the 1% management fee may fluctuate based on a person’s total amount of assets,” says certified financial planner Danielle Miura of Founder-Spark Financials.