U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,826.80
    -4.59 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,931.22
    -36.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,324.02
    +1.78 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.22
    -16.11 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.05
    -3.45 (-3.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.10
    -13.80 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0198
    -0.0072 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8840
    +0.0750 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1914
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6600
    -0.1820 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,185.86
    +709.51 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.03
    +1.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.10
    +106.63 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

IIROC Trade Resumption - ZOG

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ZOG.CN

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp.

CSE Symbol: ZOG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/06/c9388.html

Recommended Stories