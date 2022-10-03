U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,618.48
    +32.86 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,023.71
    +298.20 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,630.91
    +55.29 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.94
    +10.22 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.34
    +4.85 (+6.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.00
    +7.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    20.22
    +1.18 (+6.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9768
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6860
    -0.1180 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1219
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9510
    +0.2220 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,211.49
    +35.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.35
    +2.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,895.88
    +2.07 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - AN

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Arena Minerals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:10 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c5678.html

Recommended Stories