IIROC Trading Halt - FIND

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Baselode Energy Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FIND

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 9:10 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

