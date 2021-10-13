IIROC Trading Halt - FIND

SmarterAnalyst

Shares of Smart Global Holdings (SGH) gained 6.6% in extended trade on Tuesday and 7.5% at the time of writing after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021 (ended August 27, 2021). The company engages in the design, manufacture and sale of specialty memory solutions and services to the electronics industry. (See Smart Global stock charts on TipRanks) Smart Global’s adjusted earnings of $2.16 per share came much ahead of the