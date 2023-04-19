IIROC Trading Halt - ME

Reuters

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Mall of America outside Minneapolis - the nation's largest shopping complex - can challenge an extremely cheap lease it made decades ago with Sears Holdings Corp, which was subsequently sold to a new owner during the department store chain's bankruptcy. In a 9-0 ruling written by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Supreme Court overturned a lower court's decision against MOAC Mall Holdings LLC, the parent company of the mega-mall located in Bloomington, Minnesota. The ruling means that MOAC Mall Holdings can proceed with its challenge to the lease in a lower court as it seeks the ability to charge more to rent the space that Sears had occupied.