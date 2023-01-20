U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,646.29
    +1,618.40 (+7.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - AAD.P

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: AADirection Capital Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AAD.P

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 4:52 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/20/c7296.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • 12 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss 12 hot penny stocks on the rise. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Hot Penny Stocks On the Rise. Penny stocks usually trade under $5 and are favored by new investors or market participants who prefer day trading. Some key indicators that penny […]

  • Why Ally Financial Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

    Quarterly results suggest that some of the fears investors had about the lender's business were overblown.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock

    Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out.

  • After a Brutal 2022, Is Time Up for Palantir Stock?

    After two decades of staying privately held, big-data analytics company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in Sept. 2020. While the company boasts several U.S. government agencies as well as brand-name commercial sector companies on its client roster, Wall Street has expressed concerns about Palantir's near-term growth rate. Palantir is off to a great start in 2023, and although some of the analyst concerns are valid, its valuation looks appealing for long-term investors.

  • Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando

    Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.'s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build. City of Orlando records reveal a specific parcel master plan is being sought "for the development of an approximately 1.8 million-square-foot office complex with office and flex space within the Lake Nona PD, Parcel 20A." City records show that parcel is the 60 acres that Dynamic Campus LLC, an entity related to Burbank, California-based The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), paid $46 million to Tavistock Development Co. for in September 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla

    Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.

  • Why Sea Limited Rocketed Higher Today

    Slightly more dovish comments from Fed officials and positive commentary on Southeast Asia at Davos helped light a fire under Sea's stock today.

  • This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff

    The real estate mogul has also been removed from high profile political networks.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.

  • Could This Send Shares of Medical Properties and HCA Healthcare Soaring in 2023?

    Healthcare stocks that struggled last year could be in for some relief. Now that there's less upheaval due to the pandemic, hospitals are resuming more normal operations, and that may mean better financial results -- and potentially better returns for healthcare investors this year. An encouraging development suggests that brighter days could be ahead for stocks with exposure to hospitals, including Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA).

  • Netflix earnings: The subscriber obsession ‘has run its course,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.

  • Elon Musk Fires Back at a Top Executive

    Richard Edelman, CEO of one of the world's largest communications agencies, spoke out against Twitter at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology

    “I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”

  • US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Why Is Carnival (CCL) Up 28.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Carnival (CCL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • In A Stunner, Eli Lilly Stock Falls After FDA Delivers A Blow To Its Alzheimer's Drug

    Eli Lilly stock dipped Friday after the FDA unexpectedly rejected its request for an accelerated approval of its Alzheimer's treatment.