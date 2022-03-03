U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.50
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,236.50
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.80
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.70
    +4.10 (+3.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.00
    +11.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.39 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.67
    -2.65 (-7.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7110
    +0.1910 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,627.46
    -226.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.46
    -17.08 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.12
    -49.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

IIROC Trading Halt - ACU

·1 min read
In this article:
  • AACTF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Aurora Solar Technologies Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ACU

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c9182.html

