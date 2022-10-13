U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,628.00
    +39.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,578.00
    +317.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,927.00
    +86.50 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,714.70
    +22.00 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.74
    +0.47 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.10
    +6.60 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.25 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    +0.0034 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    -0.23 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1263
    +0.0163 (+1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7390
    -0.1220 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,732.34
    -396.69 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    422.13
    -11.59 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,854.31
    +28.16 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - AG.UN

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Arctic Glacier Income Fund

CSE Symbol: AG.UN

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

