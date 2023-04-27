IIROC Trading Halt - AGN.RT

Benzinga

A new breed of overemployed workers has emerged, turning to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered language models like ChatGPT to handle a significant portion of their job responsibilities. See More: A Healthier Alternative to Coffee & Energy Drinks: Pureboost Gives You Energy Without The Burnout and Exhaustion "ChatGPT does like 80% of my job," stated one worker, while another, currently holding down four robot-performed jobs, says, "Five would be overkill." As the popularity of AI-powered tools