IIROC Trading Halt - AGN.RT

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CSE Symbol: AGN.RT

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Delisting

Halt Time (ET): 12:00 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

