IIROC Trading Halt - AGX

Reuters

United Parcel Service on Monday confirmed it is taking steps to reduce its workforce in regions where delivery demand has softened, a comment that comes days after a local union reported that the company had begun nationwide layoffs of some drivers. But the stakes are higher at UPS, which is preparing for the largest North American private sector union contract negotiations later this year that will pit the world's largest package delivery firm against the powerful Teamsters union. UPS has announced plans to lay off so-called 22.4 drivers, a lower-paid category of drivers created during the last round of negotiations in 2018, Washington State's Teamsters Local 174 said in a web posting dated Feb. 9.