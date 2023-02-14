U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.34
    -8.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,116.15
    -129.78 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,871.49
    -20.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,927.30
    -13.84 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.93
    -2.21 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.50
    -9.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.23 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    +0.0300 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7800
    +0.3720 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,737.52
    +68.96 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    495.25
    +0.83 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,955.20
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - AGX

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Silver X Mining Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AGX

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:57 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/14/c5010.html

Recommended Stories