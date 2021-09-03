IIROC Trading Halt - AGX

Motley Fool

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.