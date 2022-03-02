U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - AMI

1 min read
  • ABCAF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Athabasca Minerals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AMI

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:02 pm

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c5854.html

