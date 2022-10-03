U.S. markets closed

IIROC Trading Halt - ANK

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Angkor Resources Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ANK

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:28 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

