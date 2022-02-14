IIROC Trading Halt - AOT

Motley Fool

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.