IIROC Trading Halt - AOT

·1 min read
  AOTVF

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Ascot Resources Ltd.

TSX Symbol: AOT

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Dissemination

Halt Time (ET): 4:49 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c6559.html

