Bunzl Safety Launches First Phase of New Digital Customer Experience

New website offers enhanced features, dedicated safety Learning Centre and product search.

BURLINGTON, ON, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Bunzl Safety has launched its new website as the first phase in the specialized safety product supplier's new digital customer experience.

Bunzl Safety launches the first phase of its new digital customer experience, including launching a new website with enhanced features, dedicated safety Learning Centre and detailed product search and information. (CNW Group/Bunzl Canada)

The new website provides customers with updated information and resources that are easier to navigate, search and download. Along with detailed information about product categories and services, site visitors will now have access to an ever-expanding library of educational resources on workplace health and safety, guides to selecting and fitting personal protective equipment (PPE) and more. Customers will also have the ability to source new products and expand product categories through the self-serve portal.

"We're proud to launch our new website and provide customers across Canada with better service, access to more products and our latest WORKHORSE® innovations," said Dave Huck, vice president of Bunzl Safety. "We're particularly excited to launch our new digital learning centre to enable our customers to access the vital information they need to keep their employees safe."

Bunzl Safety's expertise in PPE and safety equipment is unmatched. The company has combined McCordick Glove & Safety, Western Safety and Advanced Mobile First Aid & Safety (AMFAS) under the Bunzl Safety brand banner and has decades of experience. The company provides expert advice and a comprehensive PPE product offering to customers across Canada, including its renowned WORKHORSE® and STORMFIGHTER® brands.

The next phase in the company's digital platform development is underway and includes a new, state-of-the-art e-commerce website. The site will enable Bunzl Safety customers from coast to coast to quickly and conveniently browse products, place orders and manage their accounts.

"This pivotal step in Bunzl Safety's digital development will make it easier for Canadian businesses to build safer, healthier and more productive workplaces – and that's what it's all about," said Lajos Guta, national director of sales. Bunzl Safety is a specialist division of Bunzl Canada. For more information, please visit bunzlsafety.ca.

Story continues

About Bunzl Safety

Bunzl Safety is one of Bunzl Canada's specialist divisions and is comprised of the former McCordick Glove and Safety, AMFAS and Western Safety businesses. McCordick's 40-year history of developing and bringing to market industry-leading innovations in head-to-toe personal protective equipment (PPE) is reflected in the company's renowned WORKHORSE® brand. It is complemented by AMFAS and Western Safety's mobile safety services to create Canada's most comprehensive national safety product supplier. Bunzl Safety supplies a wide range of customers in the industrial, health services, automotive, food processing, retail and government sectors.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, safety supplies, food and retail packaging, and industrial supplies that keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

Bunzl Safety launches the first phase of a new digital customer experience that includes enhanced features, a dedicated safety Learning Centre and detailed product search and information. (CNW Group/Bunzl Canada)

SOURCE Bunzl Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/24/c5486.html