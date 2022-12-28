U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,826.93
    -2.32 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,205.02
    -36.54 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,352.14
    -1.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.73
    -1.79 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.63
    -1.90 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    -11.30 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.29 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8370
    -0.0230 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2092
    +0.0068 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0550
    +0.6260 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,740.52
    -95.56 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.74
    +1.63 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.52
    +37.51 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - ASEP

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.

CSE Symbol: ASEP

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending Clarification of News

Halt Time (ET): 9:41 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/28/c5147.html

Recommended Stories