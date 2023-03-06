U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,070.53
    +24.89 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,530.00
    +139.03 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,784.69
    +95.69 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.58
    -13.68 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.35
    +0.67 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9610
    +0.1300 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,520.46
    +75.71 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.48
    +268.80 (+110.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

IIROC Trading Halt - AUHI

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Advance United Holdings Inc.

CSE Symbol: AUHI

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 12:04 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c2317.html

Recommended Stories